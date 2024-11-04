Sequans Communications (SQNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.60 on Monday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

