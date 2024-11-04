Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NYSE SCI opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

