Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Holdings Trimmed by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

