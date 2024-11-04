Signify Wealth Has $237,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signify Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 3,701,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,715. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

