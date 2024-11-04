Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.