Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $144,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

