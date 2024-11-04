Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.77 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $776.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

