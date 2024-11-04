Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.80. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

NYSE SPG opened at $167.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $177.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

