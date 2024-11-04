Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90. 129,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 393,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

