Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 16.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 117,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Snipp Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

