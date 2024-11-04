Solstein Capital LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $274.59 and a twelve month high of $397.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

