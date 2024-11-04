Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 40,157 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

