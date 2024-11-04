SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $18,493.63 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.