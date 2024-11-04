Sovryn 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,008.09 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $21,008.09 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,888,520.64337065 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.38294142 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $19,153.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

