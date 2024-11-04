Sovryn Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.10 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $11,833.36 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,935,887.42842036 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.37326953 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,550.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

