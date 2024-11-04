SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Lowered by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SRLN opened at $41.63 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Tasty Stocks with Long Term Growth and Stable Dividends
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Gold Prices Could Surge to $3,000: Key Drivers for Bulls
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Under $20 With Strong-Buy Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.