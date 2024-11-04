SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.08. 1,342,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

