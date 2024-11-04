Spectral Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.85 Million (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Spectral token can now be bought for about $9.27 or 0.00013652 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectral has a market cap of $95.85 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectral has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,797.23 or 0.99841980 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.33 or 0.99724311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Profile

Spectral’s genesis date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 10.11243765 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,843,704.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

