Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $86.89 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,512.62 or 1.00001897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02279227 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,493,778.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

