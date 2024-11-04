Stephen Tadlock Sells 33,500 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,501.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cactus Price Performance

Cactus stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 634,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,278. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $122,623,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 499,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 399,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 179.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.