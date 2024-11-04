Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.