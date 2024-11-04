Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
