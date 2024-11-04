Stevanato Group (STVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.13 ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.520-0.540 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN opened at €19.59 ($21.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of €34.73 ($37.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.