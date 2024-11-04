StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

