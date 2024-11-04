StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.3 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

