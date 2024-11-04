StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 1.3 %
S&W Seed stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00.
About S&W Seed
