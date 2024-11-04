Stratis Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $18,268.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.77 or 0.03586893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00034296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005767 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.