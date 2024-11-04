Substratum Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,840.80 or 0.99898013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053648 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023781 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.