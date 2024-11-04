Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH opened at $18.78 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $254.61 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,950.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

