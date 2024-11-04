Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,736,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 254,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

