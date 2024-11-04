Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

