Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
