Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.89 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect Super Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

