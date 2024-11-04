Susquehanna Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 51.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

