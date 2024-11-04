Taiko Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $104.95 million and $12.71 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,620.46 or 1.00028367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 1.00001591 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,481,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.27886597 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,989,186.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

