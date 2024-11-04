TD Cowen Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $117.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 796,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $86.23 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

