TD Cowen Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. XPO has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in XPO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 595.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

