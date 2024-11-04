Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.54. 1,965,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $30,200.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,692.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,051 shares of company stock worth $257,565. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

