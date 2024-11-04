Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48.

Teradata Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

