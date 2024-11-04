Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48.
Teradata Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TDC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.