The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $316.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.48. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

