The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $316.49 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.48.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

