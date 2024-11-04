The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $225,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 179,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,295. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

