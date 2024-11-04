The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
TCS stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $37.80.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
