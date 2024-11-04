The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

TCS stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth $490,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

