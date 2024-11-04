The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

