The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

