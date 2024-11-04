The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 155,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $51.56 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

