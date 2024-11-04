THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $4.79 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $172.10 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00007077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,345,338 coins and its circulating supply is 261,312,112 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

