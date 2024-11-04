TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,767 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,022,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.39. The company had a trading volume of 165,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,697. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.57 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

