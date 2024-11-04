TKG Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,087. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

