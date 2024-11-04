TKG Advisors LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 2.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.9 %

JLL stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.31. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $280.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

