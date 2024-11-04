TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 168,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,385. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.35 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

